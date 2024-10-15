Central Railways announces additional trains on THESE routes for Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024 | Details inside

To accommodate the festive rush during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja, Central Railways has announced 24 additional special trains. Read for the routes and other details.

Published15 Oct 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Diwali 2024: With about two weeks left for Deepavali, the ‘Festival of Lights,’ and Chhath Puja following soon after, Central Railways has announced 24 special trains between Panvel and Nanded, and other trains for those travelling to Samastipur, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj.

The trains have been introduced to accommodate the festive rush, announced the Central Railways in its latest statement. Here are the details of the newly announced trains.

Diwali, Chhath Puja: Special trains announced

Train 07626: Will depart from Panvel at 2:30 pm every Tuesday and Thursday from 22 October to November 28 and arrive at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 4:30 am the next day.

Train 07625: Will depart Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 pm every Monday and Wednesday from October 21 to November 27 and arrive at Panvel at 1:25 pm the next day.

Both these trains will have 12 services each and will halt at the following stations: Parbhani, Nashik Road, Purna, Lasur, Manwat, Igatpuri, Jalna, Kalyan, Selu, Aurangabad, Rotegaon, Partur, Nagarsol, Manmad.

In addition, several other trains connecting Mumbai, Prayagraj, Samastipur, and Gorakhpur have been announced to ensure a hassle-free journey for those travelling to these locations.

Diwali, Chhath Puja: How to book special train tickets

Passengers can book tickets for train No 07626 at special charges from the official IRCTC website, www.irctc.co.in.

Bookings opened yesterday, October 14. In addition, customers can book tickets using the IRCTC app. Tatkal ticket bookings are open for a short time and have limited seats.

Passengers are also advised to book their tickets early due to high demand during the festive period.

Diwali, Chhath Puja celebrations

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, will commence with Dhanteras, followed by Bhai Dooj. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls in the month of Kartik, which is November 1 for this year.

Meanwhile, Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya (Lord Brahma's daughter). The celebrations, which span over four days, will commence on November 5, 2024.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 03:26 PM IST
