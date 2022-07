The Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, will be completed by July 18, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. The minister said that some minor works are currently being carried out at one or two underpasses, which are set to be completed by July 18.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, and the revamping of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event inNew Delhi, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "The redevelopment project of Central Vista Avenue is almost ready. Some minor works are being carried out at one or two underpasses. The project will be completed by July 15 or July 18."

Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier visited the stretch and said that Delhiites would be pleasantly surprised to see how the place has been totally transformed.

The Union minister also said that the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue would have underpasses, vending zones, public amenities, pathways and green spaces, among other features.

On June 2, Hardeep Puri had said that the central government achieved the target of holding the Republic Day parade on a revamped Rajpath under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project. He also mentioned that the Winter Session of Parliament would be held in the new building.

According to PTI, some portions of the new Parliament building may be functional by November 26 - Constitution Day. They, however, added that nothing was finalised yet.