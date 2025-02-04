NEW DELHI : Indian zoos have been asked to review the current list of endangered native species in the face of biodiversity loss, over- hunting and climate change.

An expert committee of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has recommended the review which will include identifying the constraints faced by zoos in achieving conservation breeding targets, increasing their financial assistance, future actions and adaptive management.

As many as 74 endangered species, comprising 62% mammals, 32% birds and 6% reptiles and amphibians, are housed across 43 Indian zoos.

The plans involves detailing a 10-year conservation breeding strategy, appointing species experts, and collaborations with international bodies such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

This partnership aims to bring global expertise to Indian zoos, fostering knowledge exchange and refining the criteria for species involved in conservation breeding, as per a communication reviewed by Mint.

Conservation breeding programmes aim to help protect endangered species by breeding them in captivity, such as in zoos.

The need for these changes arises from the realisation that wildlife conservation, especially through breeding programs, must evolve alongside shifting ecological and societal challenges, an official said.

The expert committee’s report stresses the importance of periodic reviews of conservation programs to ensure they remain relevant and effective in achieving national conservation goals.

The committee aims to align these efforts with the CZA’s 2021-2031 vision plan, which emphasizes strengthening both in situ (on-site) and ex situ (off-site) conservation strategies.

Globally zoos are home to 15% of threatened terrestrial vertebrates.

Collaborative efforts between zoos, both domestically and internationally, are necessary to manage metapopulations—interconnected groups of species across different zoos.

Studies indicate that maintaining sustainable populations of more than 250 individuals often requires collaboration among 20 or more zoos distributed across thousands of kilometres.

In India, CZA holds a legally mandated responsibility to oversee and guide national-level ex situ conservation efforts. This includes identifying endangered species and assigning recognized zoos to undertake captive breeding initiatives.

By 2011, around 74 species, including 62% mammals, 32% birds, and 6% reptiles and amphibians, were identified across 43 zoos. However, species representation within each category was uneven, with certain groups being overrepresented in terms of selected species. The selection of species was primarily driven by their conservation status at the time, but it was also influenced by the interests of various states in undertaking breeding programs, and the financial stability of larger zoos assigned to handle these efforts.

Over time, 26 species of the 74 identified were prioritized to receive financial assistance for establishing dedicated facilities for conservation breeding and covering operational expenses.

The committee’s recommendations will be implemented once approved by the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the official said.

“These will guide all stakeholders, including zoo managers, conservationists, and policymakers, in safeguarding India’s wildlife heritage for generations to come," he added.

Queries sent to the secretary and spokesperson of MoEFCC and CZA remained unanswered at press time.

“Conservation breeding programmes can play a role in reviving species on the brink of extinction, but they cannot be the sole focus of conservation efforts. If habitat loss is the primary cause of a species’ decline, conservation breeding will have limited success unless natural habitats are protected and restored. It’s important to distinguish conservation breeding from captive breeding—the former aims to reintroduce species into the wild, while the latter often confines breeding a species for controlled environments." said Debadityo Sinha, Senior Resident Fellow and Lead of the Climate & Ecosystems team at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

Sinha further noted, “The major drivers of wildlife extinction include habitat destruction, hunting, competition with livestock due to overgrazing, urbanization, and unregulated development. Protecting natural habitats is critical because wildlife cannot be separated from its environment. Every species plays a role in maintaining ecological balance, contributing to the complex web of life. Removing even a single species can destabilize the entire ecosystem. A diverse ecosystem is more resilient to extreme climate events, while ecosystems lacking biodiversity are more vulnerable to collapse. This is why biodiversity is not just an environmental concern—it is essential for the survival and stability of life on Earth."