By 2011, around 74 species, including 62% mammals, 32% birds, and 6% reptiles and amphibians, were identified across 43 zoos. However, species representation within each category was uneven, with certain groups being overrepresented in terms of selected species. The selection of species was primarily driven by their conservation status at the time, but it was also influenced by the interests of various states in undertaking breeding programs, and the financial stability of larger zoos assigned to handle these efforts.