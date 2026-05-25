Centre sets 15 June as cut-off date to decide new playbook to contain inflation due to fuel price hike, monsoon concerns

The Centre will review the state of India's inflation and the advance of monsoon by 15 June and decide on a course of action, including measures to check any possible price rise, two people aware of the matter said. This comes amid concerns about high fuel costs due to the West Asia crisis and the likelihood of an El Niño affecting the monsoon.
The government believes that with the monsoon expected to set in early this year, the overall rainfall distribution pattern may become clearer by 15 June, after which it can decide on any additional measures required to contain inflationary pressures.
“The Centre is closely monitoring developments on both the global crude oil front and domestic weather conditions, as any prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia could push up international oil prices and transportation costs, eventually feeding into retail inflation,” said the first person cited above.