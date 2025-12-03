Even as India’s rural land-mapping has progressed substantially, most urban areas lack reliable, up-to-date maps and clear ownership data. This gap leads to land disputes, inefficient property transactions, poor municipal tax collection and delays in infrastructure planning.

With over 600 million people expected to live in Indian cities by 2031, the central government implemented the NAKSHA (National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations) programme to modernize and digitize India’s urban land records, which remain outdated, incomplete and often inaccurate.

Once the pilot-phase survey of 157 urban local bodies, which started in February, is completed, the next phase will cover 1,000 cities, with all urban local bodies set to be surveyed within the next five years, Manoj Joshi, secretary in the Department of Land Resources, said on Wednesday.

Mint explains the central government’s rationale behind implementing Naksha.

What is the Naksha Programme and what does it aim to achieve?

The Naksha programme leverages advanced technologies such as drone surveys, Global Navigation Satellite System mapping and Geographic Information System (GIS) tools to build precise digital land records. Using cutting-edge aerial and field survey techniques, Naksha is building a comprehensive, GIS-integrated database of urban land plots.

It aims to create and update urban land records to ensure accurate and reliable documentation of land ownership. Under this initiative, citizens will receive a government-backed UrPro (Urban Property Ownership Record) Card, a digital proof of ownership that simplifies property transactions. With Naksha, people no longer need to rely on piles of paper or intermediaries to validate ownership.

Why is the central government implementing Naksha specifically in urban areas?

The central government aims to address critical challenges arising from rapid urbanization, increasing construction activity and rising demand for housing and infrastructure. With over 600 million people projected to live in Indian cities by 2031, urban local bodies are under immense pressure to maintain accurate land records and enforce planning regulations.

The government seeks to modernize this system by digitizing land records. The programme also tackles the longstanding issue of fragmented and outdated spatial data. By integrating GIS-based mapping, remote sensing and 3D modelling, Naksha provides urban authorities with accurate and real-time information essential for better planning and infrastructure development.

Another major focus is curbing unauthorized construction, a persistent problem in many Indian cities. Through real-time verification and digital monitoring, Naksha strengthens compliance mechanisms and helps detect violations early.

What is the current status of Naksha implementation?

The initiative, started on 18 February this year, is a one-year pilot project introduced by the Department of Land Resources as part of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme. It aims to revolutionize urban land records across 157 urban local bodies (ULBs) in 27 states and three Union Territories, covering over 4,484 sq km and benefiting over 15 million citizens.

Currently, the ministry is undertaking a comprehensive review of technical challenges, ensuring data accuracy in dense urban environments and aligning aerial surveys with ground realities and existing cadastral maps, which show the boundaries, subdivisions and ownership of individual land plots within a specific area. Later, the survey will be replicated in about 5,000 ULBs across the country.

How will citizens, ULBs and builders benefit from Naksha?

The programme offers significant advantages to citizens, ULBs and builders by digitizing and streamlining land and building approval systems. For non-resident Indians and vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, it brings security and accessibility — allowing them to view and verify property records online, reducing the risk of any fraud and encroachments, and ensuring ease of access without frequent visits to government offices.

For citizens, it ensures faster and more transparent approvals for home construction and renovation, along with real-time tracking of applications. Developers benefit through predictable approval timelines, reduced paperwork and automated scrutiny that ensures fair and uniform assessment of applications. Also, it enhances urban planning by providing accurate, updated geospatial data to manage infrastructure such as roads, water supply and sanitation.

What long-term impact will Naksha have on urban governance and development?

Over the long term, Naksha is expected to transform how Indian cities develop and function. By integrating with national missions such as Smart Cities and PM Gati Shakti, Naksha is likely to become a vital part of India’s developmental future.

It will not only strengthen local governance but also foster citizen participation, empowerment, and economic growth, paving the way for greater investment and job creation. With secure, verified digital land records, citizens will truly hold the key to their dreams — guiding India towards a more just, transparent and developed future.

"The Naksha scheme, with its advanced geospatial mapping, is intended to revolutionize urban digital land records. But the real stumbling blocks are unauthorized constructions, encroachments and unplanned colonies," said Paras Tyagi, a public policy consultant.

For success, Naksha must mandate formulating local area plans aligned with city master plans and ensure active public participation—a long-term gain essential for tackling complex urban sprawls, Tyagi said.