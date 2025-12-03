Mint Explainer | Why the Centre is aerially surveying land and habitations in urban areas
The Naksha initiative seeks to digitize urban land records in India, employing drone surveys and GIS tools to enhance accuracy and transparency. This programme aims to streamline property transactions, curb unauthorized constructions, and support urban planning as the population grows.
Even as India’s rural land-mapping has progressed substantially, most urban areas lack reliable, up-to-date maps and clear ownership data. This gap leads to land disputes, inefficient property transactions, poor municipal tax collection and delays in infrastructure planning.