Centre plans to deploy AI to improve rural drainage infrastructure

NEW DELHI : The Centre plans to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to analysze satellite imagery, local surveys, and real-time data to address civic issues such as drainage, waterlogging and waste management in rural areas, Panchayati Raj secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told Mint .

The initiative aims to help panchayats map drainage networks, identify flood-prone areas, and prioritize maintenance work more efficiently.

Bharadwaj said a pilot has already been conducted in seven villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi—the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—with plans to eventually cover 255,000 gram panchayats across the country to improve planning, reduce response times and ensure better use of funds.

Karnataka-based Deepmatrix Pvt. Ltd conducted the PoC. Bharadwaj said the startup was provided with high-resolution geospatial and hydrometeorological datasets, including drone-based point-cloud data collected under the SVAMITVA scheme for terrain and elevation modelling, orthomosaic imagery for accurate surface-feature interpretation, and rainfall data to assess precipitation patterns.

The Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme provides legal ownership of rural residential land through precise mapping and issuance of property cards. According to officials, drone surveys covering 315,000 villages out of the targeted 346,000 have generated a vast volume of high-quality, high-resolution data.

Based on an integrated analysis of terrain, land use, and rainfall characteristics, a village-level drainage network was proposed, and potential pond locations were identified. To further validate the geospatial analysis and proposed designs, field visits and manual surveys were conducted.

As a result, the PoC demonstrated how drone-based geospatial data, hydrological modelling, and field validation can be effectively integrated to support scientific drainage planning at the village level, Bharadwaj added.

The villages identified for the purpose were Poore, Kuruhua, Jayapur, Nagepur, Bariyar, Parampur, and Khakhariya.

"An AI-based study was carried out for the seven villages to propose improved drainage networks along village roads, with the aim of reducing waterlogging during the monsoon. Drone survey data, gathered during the Swamitva scheme, was processed to create an accurate ground-level map showing how rainwater naturally moves across the land," said Kaustubh Tripathi, co-founder and chief technology officer, Deepmatrix.

He said high-resolution imagery was used to map road networks, which typically determine roadside drain alignments, while soil type, land use and historical rainfall data helped estimate surface runoff. These inputs were used to identify waterlogging hotspots and design an integrated roadside drainage plan with appropriate drain sizes and safe outlets, improving flow, reducing stagnation, and enhancing road safety during heavy rains.

Also Read | Climate threat: Why businesses must watch out for a rising tide of water risk

He added that on-ground verification was undertaken to assess differences between AI outputs and field realities, ensuring the findings could be effectively used for implementation.

Broken infrastructure

Village drainage systems in the country typically rely on natural streams, rudimentary channels, and concrete pipes to carry surface runoff and wastewater, often linking into larger river basins. However, many such systems struggle with monsoon flooding, blockages caused by solid waste, and inadequate infrastructure, resulting in unhygienic conditions and contamination of groundwater.

Government data shows that 86.43% of 587,045 villages, or 507,394, have built some form of drainage system. The Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) initiative includes solutions at the drain end-point to ensure effective management and disposal of grey water in rural areas. However, infrastructure created under the programme continues to face several challenges, affecting rural hygiene and living conditions.

Communicable and water-borne diseases continue to account for a significant share of the disease burden, especially in rural areas, according to findings from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) studies and national health surveys.

Data show that communicable, maternal, neonatal and nutritional diseases contributed nearly 33% of India’s total disease burden in 2016, but the share varies sharply between urban and rural populations. In rural areas, communicable diseases accounted for around 40–45% of the total disease burden, compared to about 25-30% in urban areas, reflecting disparities in sanitation, drinking water access, and healthcare availability.

UN estimates suggest that about 37.7 million Indians suffer from waterborne diseases annually, while a 2019 Lancet study linked water pollution to roughly 1.4 million deaths in the country.

“In urban areas, lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions are more common, whereas rural regions continue to be more affected by malnutrition and infectious diseases," said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals. Communicable diseases such as respiratory infections and diarrhoeal diseases also contribute substantially to rural health burdens.

Also Read | India looks to overhaul disease outbreak response with a regional push

Experts say many rural drains were built with an emphasis on meeting physical targets rather than ensuring technical soundness, resulting in improper design, inadequate slopes, and poor alignment. The shortcomings have underscored the need for a more scientific and integrated approach to rural drainage planning, with stronger convergence between SBM-G, MGNREGA (now renamed to VB-G RAM G Act), the Jal Jeevan Mission and watershed programmes.

"A proper drainage system is vital for villages as it prevents waterlogging and protects homes, roads, and farmlands from damage. Efficient drainage helps prevent the spread of waterborne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and diarrhoea. Well-planned drainage protects soil quality and crops by preventing erosion and excess moisture, supporting agricultural productivity," said Vijay Kuzur, a social activist based out of Jharkhand.

“Rural areas, especially those that don't come under the municipal corporation, continue to face challenges due to inadequate drainage infrastructure, raising concerns over sanitation. Strengthening rural drainage infrastructure is essential to improve sanitation outcomes, reduce disease burden, and enhance the overall quality of life in villages," agreed Mohd Ikhtair Alam, guest faculty, department of architecture, Aligarh Muslim University.