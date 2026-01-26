Centre plans to deploy AI to improve rural drainage infrastructure
Vijay C Roy 4 min read 26 Jan 2026, 02:33 pm IST
Summary
A pilot has already been conducted in seven villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi—the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : The Centre plans to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to analysze satellite imagery, local surveys, and real-time data to address civic issues such as drainage, waterlogging and waste management in rural areas, Panchayati Raj secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story