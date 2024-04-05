Hello User
Business News/ News / Centre appoints two members to Securities Appellate Tribunal

Centre appoints two members to Securities Appellate Tribunal

Priyanka Gawande

  • The total strength of the SAT bench is now three in accordance with the law

Securities Appellate Tribunal is a statutory body established under the provisions of Section 15K of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992. (Image: Pixabay)

Mumbai: The Centre on Friday appointed retired justice PS Dinesh Kumar as the presiding officer of the Securities Appellate Tribunal for four years. Kumar was the chief justice of the Karnataka high court.

Justice Dheeraj Bhatnagar, retired principal chief commissioner of income tax, has been appointed technical member, said a gazette notification by the ministry of finance.

SAT comprises a presiding officer who will be a retired judge and two members – one judicial and one technical. The presiding officer's position was vacant for over three months after justice Tarun Agarwala retired in December 2023.

Justice Meera Swarup was the only technical member on the bench after justice Agarwala retired.

In January, Kumar was appointed acting chief justice of the Karnataka high court, but soon became the chief justice of the court. With a career spanning over 34 years, Kumar started in 1990 and gradually became an additional judge in Karnataka High Court in 2015.

He has served as the standing counsel in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and senior standing counsel for BSNL, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Counsel for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Counsel for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Securities Appellate Tribunal is a statutory body established under the provisions of Section 15K of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992.

SAT hears and disposes of appeals against orders passed by Sebi, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
