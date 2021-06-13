Centre approves 500-crore support for innovation in defence sector

Last year, the defence ministry announced that India would stop importing 101 pieces of equipment from the international market in a graded manner by 2024. These included transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems. A second so-called negative list with more than 100 items was unveiled earlier this month and included defence hardware such as next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning systems, tank engines and several different types of radars. In May last year, the Modi government had announced increasing the FDI limit from 49 % to 74 % under the automatic route in the defence sector.