Centre approves transfer of Mumbai's Air India building to Maharashtra government
Government of India has approved transfer of Mumbai's Air India building of AI Assets Holding Company Ltd to Government of Maharashtra (GoM) at consideration of ₹1601 crore, informed DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
Government of India (GoI) has approved transfer of Mumbai's Air India building of AI Assets Holding Company Ltd (AIAHL) to Government of Maharashtra (GoM) at consideration of ₹1601 crore, informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.