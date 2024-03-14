Hello User
Business News/ News / Centre approves transfer of Mumbai's Air India building to Maharashtra government
BREAKING NEWS

Centre approves transfer of Mumbai's Air India building to Maharashtra government

Livemint

Government of India has approved transfer of Mumbai's Air India building of AI Assets Holding Company Ltd to Government of Maharashtra (GoM) at consideration of 1601 crore, informed DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Mint Image

Government of India (GoI) has approved transfer of Mumbai's Air India building of AI Assets Holding Company Ltd (AIAHL) to Government of Maharashtra (GoM) at consideration of 1601 crore, informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Moreover, Maharashtra government has agreed to waive dues of 298.42 crore, which would have been otherwise payable by AIAHL to GoM for this transaction, the DIPAM secretary further noted.

