Government of India (GoI) has approved transfer of Mumbai's Air India building of AI Assets Holding Company Ltd (AIAHL) to Government of Maharashtra (GoM) at consideration of ₹1601 crore, informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
Moreover, Maharashtra government has agreed to waive dues of ₹298.42 crore, which would have been otherwise payable by AIAHL to GoM for this transaction, the DIPAM secretary further noted.
