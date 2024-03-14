Government of India has approved transfer of Mumbai's Air India building of AI Assets Holding Company Ltd to Government of Maharashtra (GoM) at consideration of ₹ 1601 crore, informed DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Government of India (GoI) has approved transfer of Mumbai's Air India building of AI Assets Holding Company Ltd (AIAHL) to Government of Maharashtra (GoM) at consideration of ₹1601 crore, informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, Maharashtra government has agreed to waive dues of ₹298.42 crore, which would have been otherwise payable by AIAHL to GoM for this transaction, the DIPAM secretary further noted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!