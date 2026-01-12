Centre backs most panel recommendations on IBC reforms, flags one concern
The Centre has approved all but one recommendation from a Parliamentary select committee regarding amendments to India's bankruptcy law, facilitating passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendments) Bill, 2025, for expediting resolutions and protecting new investors from past liabilities.
NEW DELHI : The central government has accepted all recommendations, barring one, of a Parliamentary select committee of the Lok Sabha led by MP Baijayant Panda on proposed changes to India’s bankruptcy law, according to two people aware of the development.