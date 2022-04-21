Centre bans PSEs in buying other govt-owned firms. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The announcement comes after examining the participation of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) controlled by the Governments as a bidder in strategic disinvestment/privatization of PSE in light of the new public sector enterprises (PSE) policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat.
The Finance Ministry has barred public sector enterprises (PSEs) from participating in strategic disinvestment of other government-owned companies unless specifically approved by the Central Government in the public interest.
In a statement, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said, "As a general policy, Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs)[Centra /State/ Joint] / State Governments/ Cooperative Societies controlled by the Governments (i.e. where 51% or more ownership is by the Central Government/ State Governments /Jointly by Central and/ or State Governments) are not permitted to participate in the strategic disinvestment/privatization of other PSUs as bidders unless otherwise specifically approved by the Central Government in the public interest."
The ministry has directed all departments to communicate the decision to all the PSEs and the Cooperative Societies under their administrative control.
The announcement comes after examining the participation of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) controlled by the Governments as a bidder in strategic disinvestment/privatization of PSE in light of the new public sector enterprises (PSE) policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat.
DIPAM highlighted that the policy delineated four broad Strategic Sectors based on the criteria of national security, energy security, critical infrastructure, provision of financial services, and availability of important minerals.
"In strategic sectors, bare minimum presence of the existing public sector commercial enterprises at Holding Company level will be retained under Government control. The remaining enterprises in a strategic sector will be considered for privatization or merger/ subsidiarization with another PSE or for closure. PSEs in non-strategic sectors shall be considered for privatization, where feasible, otherwise, such enterprises shall be considered for closure," DIPAM said.
DIPAM pointed out that in general, PSEs suffer from the constraints of fresh capital infusion, lack of innovation, modern technology, and the ability to diversify services and production. Due to multiple systems for accountability, these enterprises are commercially risk-averse and lack adaptability in a dynamic business environment. As a result, the useful productive assets remain locked in such PSEs resulting in the sub-optimal realization of valuable economic opportunities.
To realize the mission of New, Self-reliant India, DIPAM states that the PSE policy intends to minimize the presence of Government in the PSEs across all sectors of the economy and to make available newer investment opportunities for the private sector, so as to allow infusion of private capital, technology, innovation, and best management practices so that post-privatization growth of PSEs may generate higher economic activities resulting in new job opportunities and growth of the ancillary industries.
Thereby, the transfer of management control from the government to any other Government Organisation/ State Government may continue the inherent inefficiencies of the PSEs and this will defeat the very purpose of the New PSE Policy, DIPAM stated.
In guidelines dated September 2002, the government had issued guidelines to restrict the participation of PSEs in the disinvestment of other PSEs as bidders.
Taking into consideration the new policy, the ministry has now decided to not permit PSEs for participating in the strategic disinvestment of other PSEs.
