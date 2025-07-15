New Delhi: The Central government will soon frame the criteria to finance private research projects utilising the ₹1 trillion corpus announced in last year’s interim budget that is aimed at boosting innovation in the country, minister of state with independent charge for science and technology Jitendra Singh told Mint .

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation, a division of the Department of Science and Technology that forges collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, will finalise the nature of the research funding, the sectors to be financed and the terms, the minister said. The funds will be disbursed over five years.

The objective is to stimulate innovation essential for India to increase value addition in the manufacturing sector, which is often criticised for relatively low-end assembly work using imported components. Policymakers see basic research as a key requirement to make high-end products, move up the value chain and attract more global firms diversifying out of China.

Also Read | Mint Primer: Why India needs to make inroads into deep tech

“ANRF will play a key role in this. Its mandate also includes determining the nature of collaboration and to identify appropriate collaborators domestically and internationally," the minister said.

Singh, who also holds the portfolios of earth sciences, personnel and training, atomic energy, space and is also the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, spoke to Mint on the sidelines of an event last week.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the ₹1 trillion corpus in her interim budget for FY25 last July to provide financing or refinancing with long tenors and low or nil interest rates. The idea is to help the private sector to scale up research in sunrise domains. This year’s budget allocated ₹20,000 crore for this.

Self-reliance

The scheme gives a thrust to developing India’s own deep-tech firms across sectors, which will meet the policy goal of self-reliance, while also enabling the country to improve its industrial capabilities. The scheme was framed with an eye on supporting deep-tech startups in areas including space, defence, energy, medical sciences and pharmaceuticals.

Policy makers hope the public-private partnership will lead to innovation in these sectors similar to the digital payment systems that rely on a technology backbone and policy support from the government.

Spending on innovation in India has been woefully low. India spent 0.65% of its GDP on research and development in 2020, way below the 2.56% that China spent and 3.59% that the US spent in 2022, data cited by the World Bank group showed. The latest data available for India is for 2020.

Data from the statistics ministry showed that the private sector funds 90% of the intellectual property rights creation in the country. Their spending, however, is only 28% of their overall capital expenditure, the bulk of which goes into machinery and equipment and into dwellings, other buildings and structures.

The effort is to crowd in private investment in this area given that green growth, digital transformation and frontier technology adoption are key elements of the government’s roadmap to make India a developed country by 2047.

Achieving developed economy status will entail high per capita income, an innovation-driven economy, robust human capital and sustainability leadership, according to an approach paper prepared by NITI Aayog, the government’s policy think tank.