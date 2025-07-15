Centre to frame criteria to finance private deep-tech research soon, minister Jitendra Singh says
A major initiative to bolster private sector research in India is on the horizon, with a new ₹1 trillion corpus aimed at driving innovation. The government aims to transition towards high-end manufacturing by encouraging deep-tech startups.
New Delhi: The Central government will soon frame the criteria to finance private research projects utilising the ₹1 trillion corpus announced in last year’s interim budget that is aimed at boosting innovation in the country, minister of state with independent charge for science and technology Jitendra Singh told Mint.