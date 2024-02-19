News
Centre dangles MSP bait, but farmers won't bite
SummaryFarmers at Punjab-Haryana border dismiss government's proposal for MSP on select crops. They urge for legal MSP guarantee on all 23 crops. Leaders emphasize equal treatment for all farmers, not just those cultivating pulses, maize, and cotton.
New Delhi: Farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana border rebuffed a limited government offer on price guarantees and vowed to press ahead towards New Delhi on Wednesday, resuming an agitation that was briefly suspended to consider the offer.
