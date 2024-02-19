Centre dangles MSP bait, but farmers won't bite

“The way farmers were treated at the (Shambhu) border is condemnable. The main reason for inviting Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to the meetings was to raise the issue of barricading along the borders, and that people of his state (Punjab) are facing tear gas shelling from the neighbouring state. He promised to take notice of the situation, but didn’t. He should have put this issue in front of ministers. And today, Haryana DGP in his statement said they did not use pellet guns and tear gas; we request Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance against those who have done this act," Dallewal further said.