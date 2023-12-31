Centre declares Jammu-Kashmir-based Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as 'unlawful association' under UAPA
Home Ministry declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir Masarat Alam faction as 'unlawful association' under UAPA
The Union Home Ministry on 31 December declared the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Wa Kashmir is a separatist political party in Jammu and Kashmir, India founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
The pro-Pakistan group was earlier headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat. Bhat is also known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.
Bhat is currently in jail and his party the Muslim League of Jammu Kashmir was declared a banned organisation on December 27.
Earlier on 27 December, MHA had declared the 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)' MLJK-M as an 'Unlawful Association' with immediate effect for the next five years. Shah had said that that "anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law".
