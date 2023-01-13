The Centre has disbursed 45.32 lakh loans amounting to ₹4,606.36 crore under PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) in the last two years, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.
The Centre has disbursed 45.32 lakh loans amounting to ₹4,606.36 crore under PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) in the last two years, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.
Speaking about the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in an event today, the minister said that the scheme has received an enormously positive response from street vendors across the country, and has become one of the fastest growing micro-credit schemes of the Indian government.
Speaking about the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in an event today, the minister said that the scheme has received an enormously positive response from street vendors across the country, and has become one of the fastest growing micro-credit schemes of the Indian government.
“In line with the Digital India vision, PM SVANidhi has also provided a platform for financial inclusion by facilitating the street vendors to carry out digital transactions. I am glad to say that so far, street vendors have recorded 37.70 crore digital transactions to the tune of more than Rs. 45,000 crore,“ said Puri.
“In line with the Digital India vision, PM SVANidhi has also provided a platform for financial inclusion by facilitating the street vendors to carry out digital transactions. I am glad to say that so far, street vendors have recorded 37.70 crore digital transactions to the tune of more than Rs. 45,000 crore,“ said Puri.
“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has released Rs. 23.02 crore as cashback to the beneficiaries to promote the use of digital transactions," he added.
“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has released Rs. 23.02 crore as cashback to the beneficiaries to promote the use of digital transactions," he added.
The Minister further stated that the PM SVANidhi scheme has also helped in providing occupational recognition to street vendors by giving them Letters of Recommendation (LOR) for easy access to loans.
The Minister further stated that the PM SVANidhi scheme has also helped in providing occupational recognition to street vendors by giving them Letters of Recommendation (LOR) for easy access to loans.
Further, a Parichay Board has been given to street vendors to provide them with a sense of identity and dignity in their work. These boards serve as a tool to promote ease of doing business for street vendors while protecting them from undue harassment.
Further, a Parichay Board has been given to street vendors to provide them with a sense of identity and dignity in their work. These boards serve as a tool to promote ease of doing business for street vendors while protecting them from undue harassment.
The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of the National Street Food Festival, which is being organized by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI). It is a unique platform for street food vendors to showcase cuisines from every corner of the country.
The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of the National Street Food Festival, which is being organized by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI). It is a unique platform for street food vendors to showcase cuisines from every corner of the country.
“It is a novel idea that brings attention to the various success stories of street vendors in the last few years, even as people enjoy local delicacies," Puri said.
“It is a novel idea that brings attention to the various success stories of street vendors in the last few years, even as people enjoy local delicacies," Puri said.
He further added, “I believe this platform also has the potential to strengthen employment opportunities for street vendors. Today, as we see a wave of start-ups and entrepreneurship being fostered in the country, the merit of self-employment is being recognized. The importance of vendors in the micro-economy is being understood and appreciated."
He further added, “I believe this platform also has the potential to strengthen employment opportunities for street vendors. Today, as we see a wave of start-ups and entrepreneurship being fostered in the country, the merit of self-employment is being recognized. The importance of vendors in the micro-economy is being understood and appreciated."
Talking about the tie-up with food delivery platforms (Zomato, Swiggy etc.), the Minister highlighted that PM SVANidhi has enabled the onboarding of 9,326 street vendors on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.
Talking about the tie-up with food delivery platforms (Zomato, Swiggy etc.), the Minister highlighted that PM SVANidhi has enabled the onboarding of 9,326 street vendors on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.
As of 9 January 2023, total sales worth Rs. 21.93 crore have occurred on these platforms. Through such partnerships, a wider market has been made accessible to both vendors and consumers.
As of 9 January 2023, total sales worth Rs. 21.93 crore have occurred on these platforms. Through such partnerships, a wider market has been made accessible to both vendors and consumers.
Outlining the pro-welfare governance measures by government in recent years, the minister said that in the Modi government, the welfare of the people has always been the foundational stone upon which all policies are designed. Citizen-centric schemes such as PM SVANidhi encapsulate this focus.
Outlining the pro-welfare governance measures by government in recent years, the minister said that in the Modi government, the welfare of the people has always been the foundational stone upon which all policies are designed. Citizen-centric schemes such as PM SVANidhi encapsulate this focus.
“It is our mantra that dignity should be extended to everyone and that the service and contribution of each individual should be recognized fairly. The vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society, especially in cities and towns, have benefitted immensely from various government-led interventions," he added further.
“It is our mantra that dignity should be extended to everyone and that the service and contribution of each individual should be recognized fairly. The vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society, especially in cities and towns, have benefitted immensely from various government-led interventions," he added further.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.