Centre to fast-track environment clearance for new businesses
Summary
- Although the business would not require an approval from the state pollution control board, the state will be consulted by the Centre during the approval process.
The Union environment ministry is planning to update the Parivesh 2.0 web portal for quicker processing of environment clearances for new businesses.
