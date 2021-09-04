Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >Centre extends tenure of Cabinet Secretariat joint secy Amandeep Garg till Sept 2022

Centre extends tenure of Cabinet Secretariat joint secy Amandeep Garg till Sept 2022

Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has extended the central deputation of IAS Amandeep Garg
1 min read . 09:58 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Central deputation tenure of Amandeep Garghas been extended for a period of the one year beyond September 10 this year to September 10, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has extended the central deputation tenure of IAS Amandeep Garg by one year up to September 10, 2022. He is currently posted as Joint Secretary at Cabinet Secretariat.

The letter was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Saturday.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of the central deputation tenure of Shri Amandeep Garg, IAS Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat for a period of the one year beyond September 10 this year to September 10, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the letter.

