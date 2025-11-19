Centre may offer option to raise insurance cover to ₹5 lakh under PMJJBY, PMSBY
The government also plans to provide an option for individuals to pay premiums for at least three years upfront, thereby boosting subscriptions under PMJJBY and PMSBY.
NEW DELHI : The Centre may allow individuals to raise the insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) from ₹2 lakh to up to ₹5 lakh by paying a higher premium, according to two people close to the discussions.