Centre may offer option to raise insurance cover to ₹5 lakh under PMJJBY, PMSBY

With a cumulative subscriber base of over 750 million, the two schemes are among the government’s largest insurance programmes. The PMJJBY offers a ₹2 lakh life cover for a premium of ₹436 per annum to individuals aged 18-50 years, and currently covers more than 250 million people. The PMSBY provides a ₹2 lakh accident cover for a premium of ₹20 per annum to individuals aged 18-70 years, reaching over 500 million subscribers.