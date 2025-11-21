Centre tells SC it will intervene to ensure the ISL 2025-26 season is held
The assurance comes after 12 ISL clubs moved the Supreme Court following the AIFF’s announcement that it had not received any bids for the ISL's commercial and media rights.
Offering a glimmer of hope for football fans, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that it will take steps to conduct the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season, as the over ₹450 crore tournament failed to attract a single bidder amid administrative and fiscal uncertainty within the All India Football Federation (AIFF).