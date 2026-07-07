The Centre is set to roll out model Own Source Revenue (OSR) guidelines for India’s 262,000 gram panchayats to strengthen their financial independence and reduce their reliance on grants from the Centre and states, according to two people familiar with the development.
Centre to roll out norms for gram panchayats to become financially independent, reduce reliance on grants
SummaryThe model framework prepared by the ministry of panchayati raj is intended to serve as a template for states to formulate or update rules governing the levy and collection of tax and non-tax revenue.
The Centre is set to roll out model Own Source Revenue (OSR) guidelines for India’s 262,000 gram panchayats to strengthen their financial independence and reduce their reliance on grants from the Centre and states, according to two people familiar with the development.
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Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.