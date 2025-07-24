“The government now plans to establish more Care and Support Centres across the country in most of the districts and will not only track the person to ensure quality treatment against HIV disease but also monitor TB and other non-communicable diseases as a component of comprehensive care. The current guidelines cover objective parameters to be an agency to implement CSC related services, parameters used for rigorous monitoring and evaluation based on their performance. The HIV infected individuals will soon be able to get their medicines and refills directly from these local CSCs, eliminating the need to travel long distances to ART centres and when they are unable to travel due to sickness. The CSC will also counsel them comprehensively and also ensure measures related social stigma are handled well."