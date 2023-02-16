Centre launches hackathon to identify ideas to tackle cyber threats
The govt has launched 'hackathon' to identify ideas and technological solutions for cyber security threats
The Centre on Thursday launched a national-level 'hackathon' to identify innovative ideas and technological solutions for addressing cyber security challenges and cybercrimes in the country.
