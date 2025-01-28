News
Centre, Maha govt start surveys in Pune as Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases surge
Summary
- The root cause of the disease remains unknown because epidemiologists are unable to figure out the etiological or causatory link for Guillain-Barré Syndrome, officials said.
New Delhi: The Maharashtra state government and Union ministry of health and family welfare have together started household surveys in Pune, which is seeing a surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases across the city.
