Centre, Maha govt start surveys in Pune as Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases surge

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, affecting muscle control and sensory signals. Symptoms often start as tingling or weakness in the legs and can spread to the arms, face or chest, sometimes causing paralysis and difficulty in breathing, swallowing or speaking. Critical cases need intensive care. It’s not contagious but is usually triggered by the immune response to bacterial or viral infections linked to diarrhoea or flu, and occasionally after surgery. Prompt medical attention is crucial for managing the condition.