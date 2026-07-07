Centre may delay E25 petrol rollout amid backlash over higher ethanol blending: Report

Amid backlash following its mandate to increase the content of ethanol in petrol from 10 to 20%, the government is now mulling pushing back its plans to launch E25 petrol, a report by The Indian Express has revealed.

After it raised the concentration of ethanol in petrol to 20% from 10% within a span of three years, the government had planned for the dispensation of E25 blended petrol. However, the initial plan was to dispense E20 petrol only by 2030. Currently, the standard blend of ethanol available in the market is E20.

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The fears regarding the impending launch peaked in the wake of two moves by the central government: one in which central excise tax was waived for fuel containing 22 to 30% ethanol followed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) notifying the fuel standards for such mixtures.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.