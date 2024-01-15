Centre may raise national minimum wage ahead of Lok Sabha elections, panel recommendations awaited
The committee is expected to strike a balance between the existing ₹176 per day and the previous ₹375 per day recommendation, taking into account inflation and household expenditure costs.
A mandatory national minimum wage hike could be on the horizon as the central government considers adopting the suggestions of a high-level expert panel, The Economic Times reported. Officials anticipate that the recommended floor wage, set by an expert committee led by SP Mukherjee since 2021, might be enforced before the upcoming general elections scheduled for April-May this year, it added.