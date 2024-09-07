Centre notifies marketing code for medical device sector to curtail unethical practices: ‘No travel, gifts or…’

The Central government has implemented a uniform marketing code for the medical device industry, prohibiting companies from providing travel or hospitality services to healthcare professionals. Organizations must form ethics committees and disclose expenses related to marketing and product approval.

Published7 Sep 2024, 09:36 PM IST
The Central government notified an uniform marketing code for the medical device industry on Saturday in order to curb unethical practices. The new guidelines will restrict organisations from organising international workshops for doctors or offering them hotel stays and monetary grants.

"All associations should constitute an ethics committee for marketing practices in medical devices (ECMPMD), upload it on their websites along with a detailed procedure of complaints, which will be linked to the UCPMP portal of Department of Pharmaceuticals," the notification said.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has also sought disclosures form medical device firms for particulars related to distribution of evaluation samples and expenses incurred on conferences , workshops and seminars.

They will also not be allowed to promote medical devices prior to product approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Companies and their representatives will no longer be able to “extend travel facilities inside or outside the country” or provide hospitality services such as hotel or resort stay, expensive cuisine and more to healthcare professionals or their family members.

The DoP has asked medical devices companies to upload the Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices (UCMPMD) 2024 on their website along with the detailed procedure for lodging of complaints with a link to the UCMPMD portal of the department. Earlier this year, the DoP had notified the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024.

The development also comes mere days after DoP Secretary Arunish Chawla revealed plans to roll out a new scheme to strengthen the domestic medical device industry.

“This will be launched in the next one month. It was part of the stakeholder consultation so that different parts of the scheme are firmed up and are aligned with the needs of the industry. We have already received in-principle approval from the Finance Ministry for launching the new scheme,” he said in late August.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 09:36 PM IST
