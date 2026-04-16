Govt plans revamp of cold chain storage regulations for vaccines, insulin

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read16 Apr 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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India is planning to overhaul its pharmaceutical storage rules for vaccines and biological products.(Reuters)
Summary
India is overhauling its pharmaceutical storage rules to classify drugs as thermostable or thermolabile, enhancing handling standards for vaccines and insulin. This effort aims to fill gaps in the current regulatory framework and ensure that patients receive high-quality medicines consistently.

New Delhi: India is planning to overhaul its pharmaceutical storage rules for vaccines and biological products, as gaps in the regulatory framework have frequently led to drugs being stored under improper temperature conditions, potentially compromising their efficacy, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

The plan is to define and classify these medications into two group— thermostable or those that can survive high temperatures, and thermolabile, or those that cannot, to ensure medicines, including insulin and vaccines are handled with scientific precision throughout the supply chain. Currently, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, lacks these specific classifications.

While Schedule P of the Drugs Rules, 1945 provides general storage instructions such as ‘cold place’ for temperatures not exceeding 8 degrees Celsius, there has been no comprehensive, science-based list to guide manufacturers and drug inspectors. As part of the plan, all drug formulations requiring storage at or below 8 degrees Celsius will be classified as thermolabile drugs.

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“The idea is to have a clear mandate of labelling and storage practices during routine inspections. By strengthening the national cold chain and enforcing strict storage standards, we can ensure that patients consistently receive good quality medicine,” said the first of the two officials cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s apex drugs regulator, has identified 203 specific formulations including antibiotics, insulin preparations, vaccines, toxoids, human blood products, and plasma, that require this strict check. This assumes significance for India's $12 billion biopharmaceutical market, with India supplying 60% of vaccines to over 200 countries.

A sub-committee was constituted in 2023 by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC), a statutory body under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The sub-committee, comprising experts from several organisations, including the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) and CDSCO, was tasked with addressing the lack of legal definitions for thermostability under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act by preparing a science-based indicative list of “Thermostable” and “Thermolabile” drugs to ensure uniform storage and drug efficacy.

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The panel, in its report submitted to the goverment and reviewed by Mint, said that “the drugs formulations which require storage at temperature not exceeding 8°C as per the Drugs & Cosmetics Act & Rules as well as Indian Pharmacopoeia can be clearly considered as 'Thermolabile Drugs'".

All other medications would be classified as thermostable drugs, which remain stable without losing their efficacy under normal room temperature not exceeding 30 degree Celsius.

Queries sent to the Union health ministry, Drugs Controller General of India, key vaccine makers Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech and biopharmaceutical firm Biocon did not elicit any response.

“At Panacea Biotec, all vaccines and other thermolabile products are stored strictly as per their approved label claim and defined storage conditions. Validated cold chain systems ensure that specific materials such as drug product, bulk drug substances, cell banks and certain raw materials are stored at appropriately qualified temperature ranges with automatic alarms, including refrigerated, ultra-low, or controlled room temperature conditions as defined in our Site Master File and applicable SOPs,” the spokesperson of Panacea Biotec said in an email response.

The panel also recommended a revision of Schedule P of the Drugs Rules, 1945 and emphasized that this list must remain “dynamic", allowing regulators to update storage requirements as new medical technologies and formulations emerge.

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The National Cold Chain and Vaccine Management Resource Centre (NCCVMRC), managed under the Union health ministry, ensures safe storage and transport for the universal immunization program through more than 28,000 cold-chain points with a network of walk-in freezers/coolers and ice-lined refrigerators for storing vaccines at recommended temperatures.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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