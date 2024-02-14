Centre plans skills for loans in financial inclusion schemes
Summary
- An official aware of the development said that to make productive use of the financial support given under social schemes, skill upgrades would be rewarded through capital support to segments and individuals
Individuals seeking loans under the government’s various financial inclusion schemes may have to come prepared with mandatory skills training, a senior government official said. The idea is to ensure that the schemes help build assets and create skilled workers, and do not merely hand out money.