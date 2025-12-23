These include the sale of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd to ONGC NTPC Green Pvt. Ltd (ONGPL) at an enterprise value of $2.3 billion; and the sale of Athaang Infrastructure’s three road assets for an enterprise value of $725 million to Cube Highways Trust. Aggarwal took over from Rajiv Dhar, who served as NIIF’s interim MD and CEO after Sujoy Bose, the fund’s boss since its inception, quit in May 2016. Dhar was earlier NIIF’s executive director and chief operating officer (COO).