Govt prioritizes organ transplant safety over numbers

New Delhi: Given the low success rates of organ transplants in the country, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (Notto) plans to focus on improving the quality and safety of organ transplants rather than doubling down on the number of transplants.
As part of the plan, Notto has issued a new directive for uniform surgical guidelines for organ retrieval. These standardized procedures are designed to reduce complications and improve patients' long-term health. Moreover, these guidelines will provide a step-by-step process for doctors, ensuring consistency and high-quality procedures across all hospitals.
“The aim is to enhance the quality of organ transplants in India and the outcomes of transplant surgeries. The plan is to ensure that every organ transplant is as successful and safe as possible," said Dr Anil Kumar, director, Notto. The quality of organ transplants is more important than simply increasing the number of procedures performed, he added.
Further, the government has mandated a covid test for lung transplants.
“These directions are crucial because they directly address the safety and effectiveness of organ transplants. This focus on quality over quantity marks a strategic shift aimed at building greater trust in the organ donation and transplantation system, encouraging more people to become donors and ultimately saving more lives," Dr Kumar said.
According to the documents reviewed by Mint, several states and Union territories in India have yet to initiate deceased donor transplant activity, including most of the North East states (excluding Manipur), Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
This lack of activity in these regions significantly impacts the national organ donation programme, contributing to the country's low donation rate of less than 1 per million population. This figure is notably low when compared to international leaders like Spain, which has a rate of around 48 per million.
While India's total number of organ transplants has increased from 4,990 in 2013 to 18,911 in 2024 (from January to December), a substantial gap remains between the demand and supply of organs. A majority of the transplants in 2024 were from living donors (15,505), with a smaller portion from deceased donors (1,128). The most frequent transplants were kidneys (13,476) and livers (4,901).
Despite being ranked third globally for total organ transplants and first for living donor transplants, the country's low deceased donor rate means a critical source of life-saving organs is underutilised, which limits the number of procedures that can be performed and prevents the programme from reaching its full potential.
Still, the government is taking several steps to encourage deceased organ donation nationwide, which would also apply to states where activity has not yet been initiated. These include financial support, awareness campaigns, increasing infrastructure and manpower and starting a national registry and portal.
Earlier, Mint reported that the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, governs organ donation and transplantation in India, prohibiting commercial dealings. Several reforms have been implemented under a “One Nation One Policy" initiative. These include removing state domicile requirements for deceased donor organ recipients, eliminating the upper age limit for registration and removing registration fees.