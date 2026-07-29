Govt proposes court nod for birth, death registration after 2-year delay

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday introduced an amendment bill in the Lok Sabha proposing that births and deaths reported more than two years after the event require judicial scrutiny and approval before registration.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced by minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, as the government seeks to strengthen India's civil registration system, encourage timely reporting of vital events, improve data integrity, and prevent misuse and fraud.

The proposal follows consultations with states, Union Territories and other stakeholders as the bill seeks to tighten the framework for delayed registration of births and deaths by making the process more stringent. The amendment does not change the requirement that births and deaths must be registered. Instead, it raises the threshold for delayed registrations beyond two years by shifting the approval process from executive authorities to the judiciary.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 about? ⌵ The bill proposes that births and deaths reported more than two years after the event require judicial approval for registration, aiming to strengthen India's civil registration system. 2 Why has the government decided to amend the birth and death registration process? ⌵ The amendment seeks to enhance data integrity, prevent misuse, and encourage timely reporting of vital events by making delayed registrations more stringent. 3 How does the proposed two-tier system for delayed registrations work? ⌵ Registrations delayed by one to two years will still require approval from executive magistrates, while those requested after two years will need an order from a judicial magistrate. 4 What will be the implications of the bill for individuals seeking delayed registrations? ⌵ Individuals may face a more cumbersome process to obtain birth and death certificates as the approval authority shifts from executive to judicial oversight for delays beyond two years. 5 Should I be concerned if my birth or death registration is delayed? ⌵ Yes, if a registration is delayed beyond two years, it will require judicial approval, which could complicate the process of obtaining legal identity or proof of death.

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"Amending existing laws is a routine legislative exercise. The concern here is that, once this bill becomes law, people may once again have to run from pillar to post to obtain birth and death certificates, as the process could become more cumbersome," said Arvind Mohan, former political researcher at Lokniti, the research programme of the Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

The Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP), a Delhi-based professional body of demographers and population experts, declined comment.

The amendment assumes significance as India records more than 2.5 crore (25 million) births every year. According to the Registrar General of India's latest Civil Registration System (CRS) report, 25.2 million births and 8.66 million deaths were registered across the country in 2023.

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Under the existing law, any birth or death reported more than one year after its occurrence can be registered on the orders of a District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate.

The amendment bill, however, proposes to split such cases into two categories. Applications made after one year but within two years of the occurrence will continue to require approval from a District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an authorised Executive Magistrate after verification of the event and payment of the prescribed fee.

However, registrations sought after two years will require an order from a Judicial Magistrate of the first class having jurisdiction over the area where the birth or death occurred.

The amendment, thus, introduces an additional layer of judicial scrutiny for registrations sought after a prolonged delay, a departure from the existing framework where executive authorities can approve all delayed registrations beyond one year.

"This is a very good bill. It will bring greater transparency to the birth and death registration process and help ensure that official records remain accurate and credible," said Radha Mohan Singh, a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha member from Bihar's East Champaran constituency.

Registration of births and deaths is mandatory under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, and the certificates issued under it have significant legal value. A birth certificate provides legal identity to an individual, while a death certificate serves as a legal proof of death. The proposed amendment, it said, is aimed at encouraging timely reporting of births and deaths.

The change is a consequential amendment that replaces the old Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the new criminal procedure law that came into force last year, without altering the role of Executive Magistrates.

According to the financial memorandum accompanying the bill, the amendment will not involve any recurring or non-recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India. The legislation will come into effect on a date to be notified by the central government after its enactment.