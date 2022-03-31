Centre relaxes provisions of TCS for non-resident individuals visiting India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Section 206C(1G) provides for the collection of tax by a seller of an overseas tour programme package from a buyer, being a person purchasing such package, at the rate of 5% of the amount of the package.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The central government relaxed provisions of tax collected at source (TCS) under section 206C(1G) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in respect of non-resident individuals visiting India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The central government relaxed provisions of tax collected at source (TCS) under section 206C(1G) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in respect of non-resident individuals visiting India.
Section 206C(1G) provides for the collection of tax by a seller of an overseas tour programme package from a buyer, being a person purchasing such package, at the rate of 5% of the amount of the package.
Section 206C(1G) provides for the collection of tax by a seller of an overseas tour programme package from a buyer, being a person purchasing such package, at the rate of 5% of the amount of the package.
As per the Finance Ministry statement today, representations were received from domestic tour operators who were facing difficulties in the collection of tax from non-resident individuals visiting India who were booking overseas tour package from such domestic tour operators. Since such persons may not have a PAN, tax is required to be collected at higher rates. Further, such non-residents may find it difficult to furnish their ITR and claim refunds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the Finance Ministry statement today, representations were received from domestic tour operators who were facing difficulties in the collection of tax from non-resident individuals visiting India who were booking overseas tour package from such domestic tour operators. Since such persons may not have a PAN, tax is required to be collected at higher rates. Further, such non-residents may find it difficult to furnish their ITR and claim refunds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thereby, the FinMin stated that in order to remove such difficulties, the Central Government, in exercise of powers conferred under section 206C(1G) of the Act, has specified that the provisions of the said section shall not apply to a buyer being an individual who is not a resident in India in terms of clause (1) and clause (1A) of section 6 of the Act and who is visiting India.
Thereby, the FinMin stated that in order to remove such difficulties, the Central Government, in exercise of powers conferred under section 206C(1G) of the Act, has specified that the provisions of the said section shall not apply to a buyer being an individual who is not a resident in India in terms of clause (1) and clause (1A) of section 6 of the Act and who is visiting India.
Hence, the ministry stated that a domestic tour operator is not required to collect tax on sale of overseas tour package to non-resident individuals visiting India.
Hence, the ministry stated that a domestic tour operator is not required to collect tax on sale of overseas tour package to non-resident individuals visiting India.