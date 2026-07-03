Centre removes apps linked to e-rickshaw shutdowns, asks app stores to tighten checks

The Indian government has decided to remove two mobile apps that allegedly interfered with the functioning of e-rickshaws across the country. As per a new ANI report, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan on Friday said that the apps had already been taken down from app stores. He also said that app stores must exercise greater due diligence to prevent such potentially harmful apps from reaching users.

"There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores," Krishnan said.

"The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up," he added.

What is the e-rickshaw controversy?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What actions did the Indian government take regarding e-rickshaw shutdown apps? ⌵ The Indian government removed two mobile apps that allegedly interfered with the functioning of e-rickshaws, mandating app stores to tighten checks to prevent harmful apps from reaching users. 2 Why are e-rickshaw shutdown apps a cause for concern? ⌵ These apps raised safety concerns as they were used to prank and disrupt e-rickshaws, affecting both the livelihoods of drivers and the safety of passengers. 3 How do e-rickshaw shutdown apps operate to disable vehicles? ⌵ The apps exploit security gaps in unsecured lithium-ion battery packs, allowing any nearby smartphone to disable e-rickshaws via Bluetooth without password protection. 4 What are the legal consequences of using e-rickshaw shutdown apps in India? ⌵ Using these apps to shut down e-rickshaws is punishable under the Information Technology Act 2000, potentially resulting in three years of imprisonment and fines up to ₹5 lakh. 5 Should app stores have stricter vetting processes for mobile applications? ⌵ Yes, there is a strong call for app stores to exercise greater due diligence to prevent potentially harmful applications from being available to users.

Over the past few days, several e-rickshaw drivers had reportedly complained of sudden stoppages and operational disruptions that were allegedly triggered using these applications. The apps were reportedly being misused to prank or interfere with the functioning of e-rickshaws, raising safety concerns for both drivers and passengers.

Notably, e-rickshaws are a major part of the public transport system in most Indian cities, where they are leveraged for last-mile connectivity.

The e-rickshaw fiasco has also taken social media by storm over the last few days, with pranksters posting videos of switching off the vehicles mid-journey using these apps.

In one such viral video, a distressed e-rickshaw driver complained about hours of deadlock and the lost opportunity to earn after miscreants disabled his vehicle using mobile apps. The driver, who rented the vehicle, said that it was his only source of income, helping him cover its rental cost and household expenses.