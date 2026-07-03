Centre removes apps linked to e-rickshaw shutdowns, asks app stores to tighten checks

The Indian government has decided to remove two mobile apps that allegedly interfered with the functioning of e-rickshaws across the country. As per a new ANI report, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan on Friday said that the apps had already been taken down from app stores. He also said that app stores must exercise greater due diligence to prevent such potentially harmful apps from reaching users.

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"There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores," Krishnan said.

"The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up," he added.

What is the e-rickshaw controversy?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What actions did the Indian government take regarding e-rickshaw shutdown apps? ⌵ The Indian government removed two mobile apps that allegedly interfered with the functioning of e-rickshaws, mandating app stores to tighten checks to prevent harmful apps from reaching users. 2 Why are e-rickshaw shutdown apps a cause for concern? ⌵ These apps raised safety concerns as they were used to prank and disrupt e-rickshaws, affecting both the livelihoods of drivers and the safety of passengers. 3 How do e-rickshaw shutdown apps operate to disable vehicles? ⌵ The apps exploit security gaps in unsecured lithium-ion battery packs, allowing any nearby smartphone to disable e-rickshaws via Bluetooth without password protection. 4 What are the legal consequences of using e-rickshaw shutdown apps in India? ⌵ Using these apps to shut down e-rickshaws is punishable under the Information Technology Act 2000, potentially resulting in three years of imprisonment and fines up to ₹5 lakh. 5 Should app stores have stricter vetting processes for mobile applications? ⌵ Yes, there is a strong call for app stores to exercise greater due diligence to prevent potentially harmful applications from being available to users.

Over the past few days, several e-rickshaw drivers had reportedly complained of sudden stoppages and operational disruptions that were allegedly triggered using these applications. The apps were reportedly being misused to prank or interfere with the functioning of e-rickshaws, raising safety concerns for both drivers and passengers.

Notably, e-rickshaws are a major part of the public transport system in most Indian cities, where they are leveraged for last-mile connectivity.

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The e-rickshaw fiasco has also taken social media by storm over the last few days, with pranksters posting videos of switching off the vehicles mid-journey using these apps.

In one such viral video, a distressed e-rickshaw driver complained about hours of deadlock and the lost opportunity to earn after miscreants disabled his vehicle using mobile apps. The driver, who rented the vehicle, said that it was his only source of income, helping him cover its rental cost and household expenses.

Speaking about the apps, Chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law, Pawan Duggal, told ANI, “Today an e-rickshaw is not just an e-rickshaw, it's a computer system and therefore, if it's operating in the digital format it's got some memory functions... I am very clear this is not a game this is an offense under section 66 read with section 43 of the Information Technology Act 2000 because this is an activity that's done dishonestly or fraudulently where people enter into the computer system of its e-rickshaw without the consent or the knowledge of the owner and that is punishable with 3 years imprisonment and a fine worth ₹5 lakh...”

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in

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