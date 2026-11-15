Can officials keep laptops after four years? Which brands can be procured?

Yes. Officers can retain devices after four years without payment, once the department has wiped official data. Until the four-year period ends, the device remains government property. The officer is personally responsible for the safety and security of data, while the department bears maintenance and upkeep expenses after the warranty period. A replacement within four years is permitted only if the device is declared beyond economical repair and replacement is functionally necessary. A device is beyond economical repair when repair costs exceed 50% of its depreciated book value.