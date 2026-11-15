Mint Explainer | Centre's revised laptop procurement norms and what it means for govt officials?

The Centre has revised rules for buying laptops, tablets and similar devices for central government officers, expanding eligibility and raising the spending limit. Under guidelines issued by the Department of Expenditure on 10 November, ministries can spend up to ₹150,000 plus taxes on a device.
The ceiling rises to ₹180,000 plus taxes for devices with more than 40% Make-in-India component. The revision comes as government functioning increasingly shifts to digital platforms, with electronic file management, online approvals, virtual meetings and data-based decision-making becoming integral to administration. Mint unpacks the rules.