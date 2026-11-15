Mint Explainer | Centre's revised laptop procurement norms and what it means for govt officials?

The Centre has revised rules for buying laptops, tablets and similar devices for central government officers, expanding eligibility and raising the spending limit. Under guidelines issued by the Department of Expenditure on 10 November, ministries can spend up to ₹150,000 plus taxes on a device.
The Centre has revised rules for buying laptops, tablets and similar devices for central government officers, expanding eligibility and raising the spending limit. Under guidelines issued by the Department of Expenditure on 10 November, ministries can spend up to ₹150,000 plus taxes on a device.
The ceiling rises to ₹180,000 plus taxes for devices with more than 40% Make-in-India component. The revision comes as government functioning increasingly shifts to digital platforms, with electronic file management, online approvals, virtual meetings and data-based decision-making becoming integral to administration. Mint unpacks the rules.
The ceiling rises to ₹180,000 plus taxes for devices with more than 40% Make-in-India component. The revision comes as government functioning increasingly shifts to digital platforms, with electronic file management, online approvals, virtual meetings and data-based decision-making becoming integral to administration. Mint unpacks the rules.
What has the government changed?
The new office memorandum supersedes the July 2023 instructions. The secretary in the concerned ministry will approve purchases in consultation with the financial adviser, considering functional requirements and budget availability, and the secretary may delegate these powers to an authority not below the rank of joint secretary. The devices covered include laptops, tablets, notepads, ultrabooks, notebooks and similar categories.
The changes have been necessitated as the use of e-office has changed the nature of routine government work. The platform enables electronic file movement, document management and online processing of official work.
How much can the government spend?
The standard price ceiling is now ₹150,000 plus taxes, up from ₹100,000 under the July 2023 rules. For devices with more than 40% Make-in-India component, it is ₹1.8 lakh plus taxes, compared with ₹130,000 earlier. The ceiling includes standard software essential for official work, such as the operating system, antivirus software and Microsoft Office.
Purchases must comply with the General Financial Rules and the Department of Expenditure's procurement guidelines. The higher ceiling does not automatically apply to every device assembled or sold in India; the prescribed domestic-content requirement must be demonstrated.
The spending limits give departments greater flexibility to procure devices with better processing capacity, memory and storage, where required for official work. This is relevant as government offices increasingly handle digital records, large datasets and multiple online applications.
Which government officers are eligible?
The guidelines use the Seventh Central Pay Commission's pay matrix. Officers in Pay Levels 8 to 11 can receive devices up to 50% of the department's sanctioned strength in these levels. The secretary, in consultation with the financial adviser, may raise this limit to 75% in response to functional requirements.
For officers in Pay Level 12 and above, eligibility is 100% of sanctioned strength. Under the July 2023 rules, eligibility was 50% for Section Officers and Under Secretaries and 100% for Deputy Secretaries and above; revised norms extend Level 8–11 coverage to 75%. The rules cover central government ministries and departments, including attached and subordinate offices.
Ministers and their personal staff, PSUs, state governments, autonomous and statutory bodies, and consultants are excluded. Autonomous and statutory bodies may adopt the norms with approval of their governing body, council or board. Pay Levels 8–11 cover middle-level government officers, from senior Group B gazetted officers to Group A officers such as Under Secretaries and officers in the early stages of their IAS, IPS and IRS careers, Pay Level 12 and above generally cover senior Group A officers, including deputy secretaries, directors, joint secretaries and officers holding equivalent senior positions.
As per the Department of Expenditure’s Annual Report on Pay and Allowances for 2023–24, central government departments had 115,000 Group A and 99,346 Group B gazetted employees in position as of 1 March 2024. However, the report does not provide a pay-level-wise breakup.
Can officials keep laptops after four years? Which brands can be procured?
Yes. Officers can retain devices after four years without payment, once the department has wiped official data. Until the four-year period ends, the device remains government property. The officer is personally responsible for the safety and security of data, while the department bears maintenance and upkeep expenses after the warranty period. A replacement within four years is permitted only if the device is declared beyond economical repair and replacement is functionally necessary. A device is beyond economical repair when repair costs exceed 50% of its depreciated book value.
The memorandum does not specify brands or prohibit premium devices. Apple's India store lists the MacBook Air starting at ₹149,900 and the MacBook Pro at ₹239,900. A MacBook Air could fall within the standard ceiling, depending on configuration and final procurement price; the MacBook Pro's listed starting price exceeds it. The ceiling could accommodate costlier configurations only if they meet the more-than-40% Make-in-India requirement.
What if an officer retires or is transferred before four years?
An officer leaving government service before completing four years may retain the device by paying its depreciated book value. The memorandum prescribes straight-line depreciation of 25% a year, calculated pro rata. After two years, the officer would pay 50% of the original cost. An officer transferred to another central government ministry or department can take the device to the new posting. The transfer or deputation provisions also apply to postings in PSUs, state governments and autonomous or statutory bodies. However, no fresh device can be issued during deputation where these guidelines do not apply.