The BJP-ruled Centre on Wednesday, March 27 notified the latest revision in MGNREGA wages. Goa witnessed the maximum hike of 10.56 percent over the current wage rate.

The BJP-ruled Centre on Wednesday, March 27 notified the latest revision in MGNREGA wages. The new wage rates for unskilled manual workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005 for the financial year 2024-2025 have been introduced ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Ministry of Rural Development notified the new wage rates, under sub-section (1) of section 6 of MGNREGA 2005. These new wage rates will become effective from the upcoming financial year that begins from April 1, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Goa witnessed the maximum hike of 10.56 percent over the current wage rate taking the wage to ₹356 per day for fincial year 2024-2025 against ₹322 per day in the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand registered the lowest raise of 3.04 percent each from existing ₹230 to ₹237 per day.

The highest rate of NREGS wage that is ₹374 per day has been allotted for Haryana, while the lowest NREGS wage that is ₹234 per day has been fixed for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

As per the notification, three other states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have registered over 10 percent hike in the NREGS wages for financial year 2024-25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new NREGS wage rate will be ₹349 per day in Karnataka that marks a 10.44 percent increase than the previous rate of ₹316 per day. Considering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the new NREGS wage rates will be ₹300 per day, which marks 10.29 increase from the previous rate which stood at ₹272 per day during the current financial year.

Under the NREGS, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh share the same wage rate, both these states have seen a 10 percent surge in rates taking existing ₹221 to ₹243 per day.

Additionally, other states that witnessed a hike of NREGS wage rates below 5 percent include Haryana, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Kerala and Lakshadweep. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the wages witnessed an average increase of about 7 percent from the existing all-India average wage rate that stood at ₹267.32 per day and is now ₹285.47 per day for the financial year 2024-25.

