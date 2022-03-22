Following the ghastly tragedy in West Bengal's Birbhum district where 8 people were charred to death, Centre on Tuesday sought a detailed report. Nine BJP MPs from the state met home minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action in the incident. A CID team has reached the spot, an ANI input said.

MHA seeks a detailed report from West Bengal government over #Birbhum incident which claimed lives of eight people after houses were set on fire: Officials — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Soon after the murder of a local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress party, eight persons including two children were charred to death in a village near Rampurhat in Birbhum district. About ten houses in Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town were set on fire by unknown miscreants who threw bombs as families were in deep slumber.

Najira Bibi, one of those who escaped the firing of homes with thatched roofs told PTI from her hospital bed at Rampurhat, “We were sleeping and suddenly heard the sound of bombs … the miscreants set our houses on fire. I managed to escape but don’t know what happened to others in the family."

Suspicions that this could be a revenge attack caused political storms across the state. The attack came after the killing of the deputy panchayat chief of Bogtui village, Bhadu Sheikh on Monday night.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaged in a war of words over the tragedy, with Dhankar tweeting that the incident indicated West Bengal was gripped by a culture of “violence and lawlessness", eliciting a sharp retort from the chief minister who told him through a letter that his “utterances and statements have political overtones which provide support to other political parties to browbeat the government."

