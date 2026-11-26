New Delhi: The government on Thursday sought to reconvene Parliament for a brief special sitting from 30 November to transact essential government business, continuing the proceedings of the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die without being prorogued.

In a post on social media platform X, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan to reconvene the respective Houses.

Advertisement

According to Rijiju, the Lok Sabha has been requested to meet on Monday, 30 November, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene on Wednesday, 2 December, and the sittings of both the Houses may conclude on 3 December.

Also Read | Manufacturers seek lower input duties in budget

The proposed sitting is significant because the Monsoon Session, which began on 20 July, was adjourned sine die on 13 August but has not been formally prorogued by the President. This means the session has technically remained open, allowing the government to reconvene the Houses without formally summoning a fresh session. The proposed sitting will therefore be a continuation of the Monsoon Session rather than a separate Winter Session.

The resumption of Parliament assumes significance against the backdrop of speculation over the government's plans for legislation linked to women's reservation and delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Advertisement

However, the government has not disclosed the specific legislative agenda for the three-day sitting, and, according to a government official, details about the business of the Houses are likely to be released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat late on Thursday night or on Friday.

Former Rajya Sabha member and former Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash told Mint that the proposed sitting would be historic and add a new chapter to women's empowerment. "The proposed sitting itself marks progress towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of women's empowerment," Prakash said.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan has questioned the government's approach of linking women's reservation with delimitation, maintaining that the 33% quota should be implemented within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Advertisement

Also Read | Parliament’s monsoon session in numbers

Monsoon Session washout According to PRS Legislative Research, the Lok Sabha functioned for only 15% of its scheduled time, while the Rajya Sabha functioned for 33% during the Monsoon session that was held between 20 July and 13 August.

Question Hour, which allows MPs to seek answers from ministers on government policies and decisions, was particularly affected. It functioned for just 1% of its scheduled time in the Lok Sabha and 12% in the Rajya Sabha, the PRS report said.

Parliament passed 12 bills during the session, according to the ministry of parliamentary affairs. However, PRS data show that nine of the 11 non-finance bills passed by the Lok Sabha were cleared without any member, other than the minister piloting the legislation, speaking on them. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill was the only legislation to receive detailed discussion, with 48 MPs participating in nearly 11 hours of debate in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

The session also saw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 referred to a joint parliamentary committee for examination. The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which was also pending consideration, remained on the legislative agenda, with the joint committee yet to present its report.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.