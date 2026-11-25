New Delhi: The Centre has approved six brownfield urea manufacturing projects involving an estimated investment of ₹54,000 crore under the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU)-2026 as it looks to expand domestic production capacity, reduce import dependence and strengthen fertiliser security.

The projects, spread across Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan, will add a combined annual production capacity of 7.62 million tonnes, with each plant designed to produce 1.27 million tonnes annually.

The proposed investments involve public sector undertakings, cooperative institutions and private companies. The six projects include Madras Fertilizers Ltd's (MFL) unit in Chennai, National Fertilizers Ltd's (NFL) Nangal plant in Punjab, KRIBHCO's Shahjahanpur project in Uttar Pradesh, Matix Fertilizers' Panagarh unit in West Bengal, Chambal Fertilizers' Gadepan complex in Rajasthan and Indian Potash Ltd's (IIPL) proposed unit at Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh.

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With each brownfield project estimated at a capital cost norm of around ₹9,000 crore, the 6 urea plants are poised to attract nearly ₹54,000 crore in fresh investment, advancing India toward self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in urea production while generating employment.

Policy incentives, import gap To strengthen investor confidence and project bankability, the NIPU-2026 framework pairs a balanced 12–16% Return on Equity (RoE) band—anchored by a 12% floor and a 16% ceiling—with a foreign exchange rate mitigation mechanism that normalizes exchange rates and converts into INR after four years based on prevailing rates. Coupled with brownfield advantages that deliver an estimated ₹225 crore in annual savings—or roughly ₹1,800 crore over eight years—these provisions enhance financial viability and drive sustained capital inflows into domestic fertilizer manufacturing.

The policy also seeks to encourage investment by allowing companies to leverage existing land, utilities, logistics infrastructure and technical manpower at operating fertilizer complexes. This is expected to lower project costs and accelerate execution compared with setting up entirely new facilities.

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India consumes around 40 million tonnes of urea annually, while domestic production stood at 29.33 million tonnes in 2025-26. Production had increased from 22.5 million tonnes in 2014-15 to a record 31.40 million tonnes in 2023-24. With fresh capacity additions and expansion plans measured against an annual consumption of around 40 million tonnes, reliance on imported urea is set to decrease substantially, saving foreign exchange and strengthening domestic availability.

Two of the proposed projects will replace ageing manufacturing facilities. MFL's Chennai unit, which is more than 60 years old, and NFL's Nangal plant, around 50-55 years old, face higher production costs and energy consumption, apart from operational and safety concerns. The modernization of these units is expected to improve energy efficiency and operational reliability.

Building on NIP 2012 The latest initiative builds on the New Investment Policy (NIP) 2012, which facilitated the commissioning of six urea plants with a combined capacity of 7.62 million tonnes annually. These comprises four units through joint venture companies of nominated PSUs (Ramagundam unit of RFCL in Telangana; and Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni units of HURL in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, respectively) and two by private companies (Panagarh unit of Matix Fertilizers in West Bengal and Gadepan-III unit of Chambal Fertilizers in Rajasthan).

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