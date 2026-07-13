New Delhi: India has drawn up an ambitious plan to digitize higher education, aiming to expand online learning and strengthen research facilities under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT), two government officials aware of the matter said.
Govt aims to expand access to higher education in ₹650-crore digital push
SummaryWith a focus on digital learning, India plans to invest ₹650 crore to enhance higher education through NMEICT. The initiative aims for mass online course offerings, increased enrolments, and improved research capabilities, fostering industry-relevant skills and technology utilization.
New Delhi: India has drawn up an ambitious plan to digitize higher education, aiming to expand online learning and strengthen research facilities under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT), two government officials aware of the matter said.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.