Govt aims to expand access to higher education in ₹650-crore digital push

"Scale is the easy part of education technology — we've known that for a decade. What's harder, and what these targets don't quite capture, is whether a learner who enrols in week one is still engaged by week eight. Eighty lakh enrolments is a wonderful ambition, and worth celebrating. But the real measure of success will come a year from now, in how many of those learners actually built something, solved something, or walked away able to do what they couldn't before. That's the number worth chasing next and meaningfully so" Anil Srinivasan, founder of KRUU and distinguished professor at Krea University.