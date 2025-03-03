Centre plans to ensure 6 months of supplies of TB drugs to states at all times

New Delhi: The government is working on a plan to ensure that states and Union Territories (UT) have, at any given time, stocks of tuberculosis (TB) drugs and diagnostic kits that last at least six months, as India aims to eliminate the infectious respiratory disease by the end of this year.

Currently, the Centre is ensuring that all states have stocks for at least three months to treat the patients.

The government launched a 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (TB elimination drive) on 7 December, under which more than 110 million vulnerable individuals have been screened in 455 campaign districts so far. More than 400,000 patients have been notified and initiated on treatment. This is on top of 2.6 million TB patients notified in 2024.

Dr Urvashi B. Singh, deputy director general, central tuberculosis division, ministry of health and family welfare, said, “We have adopted a new strategy in trying to identify sub-clinical or asymptomatic TB, which contributes to TB transmission in the community. Our strategy will not only break the transmission chain but also reduce TB incidence and further reduce mortality by early identification and treatment for the patients.”

“The government is also ensuring that there is adequate drug and diagnostic stocks available with the states/UTs. Right now, all states governments have more than 3 months' stock. Some have close to six months in stock," Dr Singh said. Going forward, the plan is to ensure that states/UTs have six months of drug supplies round the clock, she added.

The Union government is committed to eliminating TB by the end of this year, five years ahead of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) deadline of 2030.

TB, caused by bacteria, affects the lungs. It is contagious and spreads through the air when an infected individual coughs, spits or sneezes.

India has rolled out a 6-month Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) regimen called "BPaL" (Bedaquiline, Pretomanid and Linezolid), which has a very high success rate and treatment outcome. These medicines are provided free to the patients in both government and private set-up.

“The government is taking care of the nutrition support of the TB patients. Since last year, patient and families of TB patients get food basket to meet their dietary needs throughout the treatment of the patient.”

Under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), when the patient gets notified, he/she gets ₹6,000 for nutritional support. First, ₹3,000 is given when the patient is notified while another ₹3,000 is given after two months via direct benefit transfer.