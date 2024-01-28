Centre to expand diagnostic services in Arogya Mandir
The prime reason behind improving the diagnostic services in the wellness centres is to reduce the burden of patient load in hospitals and get as many patients treated in these wellness centres.
The Union health and family welfare ministry is now planning to expand the diagnostic services available in its health and wellness centre named Ayushman Arogya Mandir, according to two officials aware of the matter.
