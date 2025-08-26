Five states may set the model for business reforms. Here's how.

The Centre is working on a new model to roll out ease of doing business measures, with a focus on key states that are investment magnets: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi.

The next set of reforms to this end will be rolled out in these states, the people said, given their strong industrial base, proactive governance and track record in implementing business-friendly policies. The emphasis on select states is to create and showcase successful models that can be replicated across the country.

“The plan is to use these states as testing grounds for reforms designed to further reduce compliance burdens, speed up clearances, and strengthen investor confidence," one of the two people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. These states will be encouraged to mentor the laggards in framing policies to attract investment, set up manufacturing facilities, and generate employment, the second person added.

Way forward

The plans come at a time when strained relations with the US, India's largest trading partner, have created an urgent need to revitalize domestic industry and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Tamil Nadu, with its strong manufacturing base, is expected to pilot faster clearances for MSMEs in industrial corridors, whereas Gujarat could experiment with plug-and-play industrial parks and simplified green clearances. These state-level pilots, supported and benchmarked by the Centre, could then serve as templates for wider adoption across the country. Maharashtra could serve as a pilot for streamlining industrial approvals in large urban clusters like Mumbai and Pune, while Karnataka may test digital labour compliances and online dispute resolution in line with its tech-driven economy.

Queries sent to the commerce ministry and the chief secretaries of the five states remained unanswered.

Test beds

Even though ease of doing business reforms are designed at the central level, their real test lies in how states implement them, as most approvals related to land, labour, environment, and local taxes fall under state jurisdiction. The Centre is likely to rely on competitive federalism by ranking states, linking incentives, and offering model frameworks for voluntary adoption of reform measures.

The development assumes significance given that the government has set a target of securing $100 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the current fiscal year. India attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $81.04 billion in FY25, marking a 14% jump from the previous year and reaffirming its position as one of the world’s leading investment destinations.

“The government is also leveraging its trade missions to position India as a more attractive investment destination, with Indian missions abroad being empowered to grant in-principle approvals for foreign direct investment proposals. This move is aimed at cutting through bureaucratic hurdles," said the second person.

Natural advantages

However, many front-runner states may simply be beneficiaries of access to ports, rail networks and raw materials, said Pronab Sen, a noted economist and former chief statistician of India.

"To equate location advantages with ease of doing business is, in fact, theoretically wrong. Not every state is equal in terms of geography. Geography cannot be wished away, which is why each state has to be evaluated for its suitability before applying ease of doing business measures," Sen said.

While Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu lead in textiles, petrochemicals, automobiles, and engineering, Karnataka houses India's technology and R&D hubs, as well as a strong manufacturing base in aerospace and engineering. Delhi drives northern India's economy with a focus on trading and small-scale manufacturing, complementing the industrial might of the surrounding National Capital Region.

Structural solutions

Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services said there was a need for measures to tackle "deeper structural issues" if India wants to build a truly competitive investment climate.

“The GST overhaul is a step forward, but transparency and consistent implementation remain challenges. Agriculture too needs calibrated reforms to ease fiscal pressures, though past attempts faced political backlash. And judicial reforms, which are central to improving investor confidence, have long been discussed but seen little progress on the ground," said Arora.

Mint reported on 9 August that the government is planning to accelerate ease of doing business reforms by setting up a single-window clearance system modelled on passport services, side-letter deals with trusted partners, and streamlined land and contract processes. The development has assumed significance after trade talks with the US stalled and Washington imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods. The first tranche of 25% duty came into force on 7 August, while the second tranche of 25% will take effect on 27 August.

Need for coordination

According to economist Biswajit Dhar, India has been discussing a single-window clearance system for over 25 years, but it still hasn't been implemented.

“In India, both the Centre and the states must coordinate their efforts. The real test of the government’s ease of doing business drive will be whether it can deliver a functional single-window clearance mechanism that allows investors to obtain approvals without hurdles," said Dhar.

Union minister of state for commerce Jitin Prasada said in the Lok Sabha on 11 February that the government strives to attract larger FDI by removing regulatory barriers, streamlining processes, developing infrastructure, improving logistics, and enhancing the overall business environment through ease-of-doing-business measures.

FDI inflows in India rose from $36.05 billion in FY14 to a peak of $84.84 billion in FY22, before easing due to global recessionary trends, geopolitical tensions, and protectionist measures. In FY24, the share of insurance, telecommunications, and defence in FDI equity inflows stood at 4.13%, 0.63%, and 0.009%, respectively.

Services

As per commerce ministry data, the services sector emerged as the top recipient of FDI equity inflows, accounting for 19% of the total, with investments rising nearly 41% to $9.35 billion in FY25 from $6.64 billion a year earlier.

It was followed by the computer software and hardware sector, which attracted 16% of inflows, and trading, with an 8% share. The figures point to the continued strength of India’s investor-friendly environment and growing appeal across key sectors such as services, manufacturing and technology.

India’s ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub also gained traction, with FDI in manufacturing rising 18% to $19.04 billion in FY25 from $16.12 billion in the previous year.

This growth comes amid the government's push to boost domestic production under the 'Make in India' initiative and improved ease of doing business.

Maharashtra retained its lead as the top FDI destination, drawing 39% of total equity inflows, followed by Karnataka (13%) and Delhi (12%). Singapore remained the largest source of FDI into India, accounting for 30% of the total inflows, followed by Mauritius (17%) and the US (11%).

The number of countries investing in India also rose to 112 in FY25, compared with 89 in FY14.

As per commerce ministry data, India’s cumulative FDI inflow over the last eleven years (2014–25) has reached $748.78 billion, a 143% rise over the preceding 11-year period (2003–14), which saw $308.38 billion.