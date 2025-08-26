Five states may set the model for business reforms. Here's how.
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 26 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Some states have powered ahead with industry and investment; so why not roll out new measures and spread the benefits to the rest? That seems to be the logic for the Centre piloting ease of doing business reforms in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Centre is working on a new model to roll out ease of doing business measures, with a focus on key states that are investment magnets: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story