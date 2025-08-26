Five states may set the model for business reforms. Here's how.

Mint reported on 9 August that the government is planning to accelerate ease of doing business reforms by setting up a single-window clearance system modelled on passport services, side-letter deals with trusted partners, and streamlined land and contract processes. The development has assumed significance after trade talks with the US stalled and Washington imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods. The first tranche of 25% duty came into force on 7 August, while the second tranche of 25% will take effect on 27 August.